SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure

SPAR announces Arcades outlet closureBy Natasha Sakala on 6 Feb 2020
SPAR Zambia limited country manager Ken Darby has announced the closure of SPAR Arcades owing to non-viability of the business.
In a notice to suppliers, Darby stated that the Arcades store would close its doors on March 29, 2020.
“Dear valued supplier, I regret to inform you that we will be closing Arcades SPAR on the 29th of March 2020. This is due to the fact that as a business unit, it is no longer viable. The store will run the February Month-end promotion while reducing stock. We will in April, be moving any remaining stock and –equipment to our other branches, or storage, within Lusaka,” stated Darby.
“If you have any refrigerator or shop fittings in this store, kindly make arrangements to collect them in early April2020. Any outstanding amounts due for stock will be paid accordingly. All other corporate stores remain operational. We wish to thank you for the support and commitment to our business over the years.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
