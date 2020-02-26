Banks might hike lending rates again – BAZ

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Banks might hike lending rates again – BAZBy Natasha Sakala on 26 Feb 2020
INTEREST rates on loan facilities could still rise despite the Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) decision to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent due to the elevated cost of funds, says Bankers’ Association of Zambia (BAZ) chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza.
And Mwanza has announced that the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio ended at 8.9 per cent by the end of 2019, but might go up again this year amidst the increasing cost of liquidity, which worsens default rates.
In an interview, Mwanza said that the BoZ’s decision to maintain the MPR at 11.5 per cent would not prevent commercial banks from increasing lending rates on loan facilities because of the elevated cost of funds, which still hovered around 29 per cent and could not be sustained for long.
Last Wednesday, the BoZ opted to maintain the MPR at 11.5 per cent on account of subdued economic growth and persistently acute liquidity challenges.
Interest rates on loan facilities increased to an average 28 per cent by the end of last year from 26.1 per cent by September 30, 2019, reflecting elevated government financing needs amidst tight liquidity conditions.
“Obviously, interest rates, which are linked to the Monetary Policy Rate will not increase, but I think the governor (Dr Denny Kalyalya) alluded to the fact that liquidity is expected to be on the high side both on deposits and loans. So, if we are looking at the cost of funds on the market, they are now going towards 29 per cent and the average lending rates are about 28 per cent. So, that tells you a story that that can’t be sustained for too long, the lending rates must follow suit. So, much as the Monetary Policy Rate was maintained, you have challenges in terms of the pricing of liquidity on the market and the recent auctions of government bonds gives an impression where the new 364-days (tenure) is sitting,” Mwanza said.
“I know it’s close to 29 per cent and then that’s the average cost of funds, and I think that’s the psychological contracting cost of funds on the market and banks usually have to put a mark-up on above that psychological cost of funds on the market. So, yes, those (interest rates) linked to the MPR may not go up, but we must also state that, generally, the cost of funds on the market will move to somewhere around 29 per cent and when banks are putting a price, they will look at that as the general cost of funds on the market.”
And Mwanza, a former Natsave managing director, observed that the NPL ratio, though currently at 8.9 per cent, remained vulnerable to breaching the 10 per cent industry average threshold due to the inherent risks that came with high pricing of loans.
“So, we ended at, I think 8.9 per cent, which is below the minimum required threshold of 10 per cent. So, when you mark it against that from a commercial banking perspective, that means it was within the expected margins, except that because of the increase in interest rates signalling the rising cost of funds, we are saying there are inherent risks around the pricing of loans in the market, which are hovering around the possibility of Non-Performing Loans moving away from that band because of the elevated cost of funds in the market. So, the higher the interest rates, the more likely people are to default. So, much as it’s within the 10 per cent minimum threshold, we need to recognize the underlying risks that are within the market, especially the cost of funds and the high interest rates, which can affect people’s ability to service loans when interest rates are on the high side. So, it’s a risk, but we ended the year within the acceptable threshold of 8.9 per cent,” said Mwanza.
“There is no formula to forecast, the only thing is that let’s look forward to the potential expectation that perhaps inflation can start dropping going into the second half of the year and also the stability of electricity supply on the market. I think you have seen that load shedding levels have drastically reduced so that will also help to improve production. So, there is no formula to forecast, but just to say challenges are real and they are there, but obviously, we can just look at the positive expectation, especially on the agriculture output and the stability of electricity. But there are always other underlying risks around the corner like you never expected the Coronavirus to hit the global market and its impact is yet unquantified, but definitely, Zambia, being a good partner of China, we expect some squeeze coming out of that line.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Banks might hike lending rates again – BAZ - 26 Feb 2020
- MoU between Met Dept and GBMS didn’t follow procedure, witness tells court - 26 Feb 2020
- Cyber bullying keeps women out of politics, laments WfC - 25 Feb 2020
- Lusambo’s $100,000 loan offer to Kabushi teachers an insult, says UPND aspirant - 24 Feb 2020
- Stop social media abuse – Kafwaya - 24 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge (7,337 views)
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe - Bowman (6,148 views)
- God hates such useless prayers! (5,940 views)
- Lungu ill advised, no wonder Kingsland injunction has embarrassed him – Harrington (5,606 views)
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country - Kampyongo (4,277 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Chongwe tips Lungu on implementing people driven constitution
- MTN accountant withdraws K800,000 compensation case
- Banks might hike lending rates again – BAZ
- Govt has up to Friday to pay lecturers or else – CBUAU
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot – HH
- Find gassing masterminds, prayer without action useless – Kakoma
- MoU between Met Dept and GBMS didn’t follow procedure, witness tells court
- DEC seizes Bugatti on suspicion of money laundering
- UNZA, CBU chancellors must resign – NAQUEZ
- Maamba Collieries admits getting $10m loan from ZCCM-IH
- Airtel, Natsave partner to launch eWallet service
- Witness tells court people have the right to question Lungu’s association with drug trafficking accused
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article