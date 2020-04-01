Zesco will dictate power conditions to CEC – Nkhuwa

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Zesco will dictate power conditions to CEC – NkhuwaBy Natasha Sakala on 1 Apr 2020
ENERGY Minster Mathew Nkhuwa says power supply on the Copperbelt will not be interrupted despite Zesco Limited’s failure to reach an agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc to extend the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) following its expiry, Tuesday.
And Nkhuwa says that power will continue to be supplied to CEC on an interim basis on conditions dictated by Zesco because they remain the suppliers of electricity.
The BSA that was primarily made to facilitate power supply to mining companies on the Copperbelt, as well as domestic customers in mining communities and surrounding areas, was signed back in November, 1997, and was initially scheduled to expire after 15 years, but was extended in November, 2012, to give an effective 23 years lifespan, ending midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
During a press briefing in Lusaka, Tuesday, Nkhuwa disclosed that CEC refused to agree to a 12 months interim agreement proposed by government as they insisted only on agreeing to a 16-year agreement, whose terms government was not in favour of.
“Most importantly, it has come to government’s attention over the last few days that CEC is, in fact, not willing to sign an agreement with a 12-month tenure, which has been the basis of the negotiations conducted by the two parties over the last seven weeks and which was initially proposed by government and Zesco. Instead, CEC has now indicated that they prefer an agreement with a 16-year tenure straight away with commercial terms that may not be favourable to Zesco, the government and the public in the long-run. This is the most unfortunate situation as government would have hoped that all parties see the need to arrive at a workable short-term solution as the parties endeavour to work out a long-term sustainable relationship,” Nkhuwa said.
“From 12th of February, 2020, a combined team from IDC, Zesco and relevant government departments have been sitting around the table with CEC to negotiate a new short-term agreement to facilitate continuity of power supply as a longer mutually beneficial relationship was being worked out. Sadly, after negotiations, we have to note that the end of these negotiations is still not in sight, even a few hours before the expiry of this agreement. Notably, there are disagreements concerning effective tariffs of both power supply to CEC and reciprocal transmission charges, also known as Wheeling Charges. Amongst others, these factors are critical in achieving commercially sustainable power supply between Zesco and CEC.”
He added that the Cost of Service Study was currently underway and that Zesco could not commit to a long-term supply agreement.
“In addition, as we may be aware, the Cost of Service Study is currently underway under the auspices of the ERB (Energy Regulation Board) and the final report is expected somewhere in November, 2020. This Cost of Service Study will have far-fetching consequences to the entire electricity supply industry with regard to matters of pricing and sustainability. Zesco cannot, therefore, commit to long-term supply agreement, which may later result in difficulty in implementing the recommendations of the Study. Needless to say that this has ramifications, not only to the electricity industry players, such as Zesco and CEC, but also all customers, including the mines situated in the Copperbelt,” Nkhuwa added.
“This Bulk Supply Agreement has run its full course and it has not been a happy one for Zesco, the government or, indeed, the public who we serve. Government and Zesco have been aware that this Agreement was expiring and sought earnest to engage CEC for an interim agreement to facilitate continuity of power supply in the Copperbelt under significantly new and better terms, which ensure sustainability of supplies on the Copperbelt.”
And he assured of stable supply of power to the Copperbelt, adding that government would not tolerate any threat to the continuity of reliable power supply.
“Despite the challenges in reaching the Agreement between the two parties, as I have already outlined, government would like to assure the public and all customers, who are currently supplied through the CEC infrastructure on the Copperbelt as follows; Bulk Supply Agreement expires tonight (Tuesday) at midnight. Government recognizes the strategic contributions of the mining sector in the Copperbelt to the health of the Zambian economy, as well as the need to provide sustainable social economic environment for domestic customers on the Copperbelt. Therefore, government will not allow any threats to the continuity of reliable power supply on the Copperbelt,” said Nkhuwa.
“Consequently, commencing at 00:01 hours on Wednesday 1st April, 2020, and thereafter, Zesco shall continue to provide continuous and uninterruptible power supply to CEC for Copperbelt-based customers under conditions as proposed by Zesco on an interim basis and these conditions have been given to CEC because we are the suppliers of power and, therefore, we have to call the shots!”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Slash PAYE to provide tax relief, CUTS urges govt - 1 Apr 2020
- Prime TV asks court to quash Dora’s ban - 1 Apr 2020
- Zesco will dictate power conditions to CEC – Nkhuwa - 1 Apr 2020
- Cops nab PIA bosses for abuse of office - 1 Apr 2020
- Coronavirus forces Lusaka’s Taj Pamodzi Hotel to close - 26 Mar 2020
wpDiscuz
-
Trending
- Govt identifies Chaisa, Jack Compound, Ibex Hill as COVID-19 hot zones (40,213 views)
- Zambia's COVID-19 cases jump to 35 (13,113 views)
- Stop load-shedding to keep people at home (8,146 views)
- High Court keeps Spax in jail (7,588 views)
- Govt's plan to fight COVID-19 well thought out, assures Lungu (7,403 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article