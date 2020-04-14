Govt hopes to announce new KCM investor by June, 2020

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Govt hopes to announce new KCM investor by June, 2020By Natasha Sakala on 14 Apr 2020
Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says government is hoping to announce a strategic partner to take over Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) operations by June this year.
And Musukwa has charged that Mopani Copper Mine is trying to arm-twist the government as there was no government representative invited to the extraordinary meeting at which the decision to put the mine on care and maintenance was arrived at.
Meanwhile, Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe has disclosed that the union is planning to stage a protest today against Mopani’s decision to put the mine on care and maintenance.
Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Musukwa noted that government expects to arrive at a decision on who will work with ZCCM-IH to run KCM by June this year.
“There has not been too much silence, we are moving on on KCM and the liquidator has so far done extremely well and we think that we need to ensure that we very quickly conclude on a strategic partner to work with ZCCM-IH and ensure that we begin to invest in development and support of our work force who have toiled for a long time in support of the operation. We are narrowing down on two three investors, not yet concluded but we should be going over… making an announcements at an opportune time. We are running out of time even ourselves so we are hoping that by June we should have something positive. We are looking at all the options to create viability and sustainability for the entire operation without taking risks for any operation so we are looking at an overall picture,” he said.
And the minister charged that Mopani was trying to sneak in employees and lay off workers.
“How can you trust…[they are trying to sneak in employees, to lay off workers] definitely, that’s what they are trying to do and this is not a question of trust, the information is here for us to see clearly. First of all the first reasons that they told us are different from the second reasons; and clearly, even the response that we are sitting with today or the other day from Mopani is suggestive of a well-structured and a well thought out scheme for a long time, not an event to commensurate a force majeure,” said Musukwa.
“That is the mistrust which is existing because I got a call from the CEO of ZCCM-IH who actually told me that our representative on the board did not attend the extraordinary meeting because he was not informed, he was not served with notice. Are you sure such a huge decision can go without serving a government representative, through ZCCM-IH, notice about such a huge impending undertaking if you have no suspicious undertakings? Clearly, that is what gives us an impetus to think that Mopani doesn’t mean well, Mopani wants to promote illegality and I want to repeat that the decision that Mopani has undertaken is illegal and they should halt the process and should reverse all their undertakings they have done and follow the law. What is good is that we are a government of laws, we are slowly but cautiously ensuring that the provisions of the law are followed.”
Meanwhile, Chewe said his members were set to hold a protest today in light of the move by Mopani to put the Mufulira and Kitwe mine on care and maintenance.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Govt hopes to announce new KCM investor by June, 2020 - 14 Apr 2020
- Zambia, SA strike trade partnership in the face of lockdown - 14 Apr 2020
- UNZA audit hasn’t been concluded – Bukowa - 14 Apr 2020
- BoZ’s K10bn loan facility goes active April 15 – BAZ - 13 Apr 2020
- Musukwa asks mine workers, unions to rise against Mopani over shut down - 9 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (30,632 views)
- Kafue man contact tests positive to COVID-19 (7,400 views)
- 3 Zambians have died of COVID-19 in USA - Chitalu (6,118 views)
- BoZ’s K10bn loan facility goes active April 15 – BAZ (3,371 views)
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ (2,891 views)
- Load shedding will render education channel meaningless – Sinkamba
- Govt hopes to announce new KCM investor by June, 2020
- Katambo asks court to find councillor guilty of defamation on his own admission
- Sports fanatics join Covid-19 fight
- 41 Chongwe residents sue United Quarries for conducting illegal mining activities
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Load shedding will render education channel meaningless – Sinkamba
- Govt hopes to announce new KCM investor by June, 2020
- Katambo asks court to find councillor guilty of defamation on his own admission
- Sports fanatics join Covid-19 fight
- 41 Chongwe residents sue United Quarries for conducting illegal mining activities
- Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA
- 2 deny illegally grabbing Step of Faith Investments’ land
- MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrow
- Lusambo warns of more potential infections in Kafue
- ADVERT: Engage Repro Print Xpress online!
- LAZ statement on Prime TV illegal – Tutwa
- Zambia, SA strike trade partnership in the face of lockdown
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article