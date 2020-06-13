In January 2008, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) became the first privately owned power utility company to list on the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LUSE) in an attempt to boost appetite for local investment and increase ownership by Zambians. Within a short time after this move, a number of local companies followed suit in listing on LUSE. Among these were the ZCCM-IH, Public Service Pension Fund, National Pension Scheme Authority, Kwacha Pension, Workers Compensation, Co-operatives, and some Faith-Based Institutions. Besides, there are at least 4, 400 ordinary Zambians who have bought a stake in CEC, leading to a combined shareholding by Zambians of 52.1%.

This mark CEC as a truly indigenous and Zambian majority-owned power utility company. However, the recent stalled negotiations between CEC and ZESCO over the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) have adversely affected CEC’s market capitalization value on the Lusaka Stock Exchange in addition to heightening concerns regarding the firm’s ability to continue “operating as a going concern”. What does the prolonged impasse over the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) entail for Zambia’s Tax Revenue Base and the appetite to invest in the capital market?

By far, CEC is one of the major tax payers in Zambia. There is clear evidence that CEC has significantly contributed to the growth of the tax revenue base and overall economic growth in Zambia. As a successful indigenous financial entity, CEC has contributed in the past five years an approximate total of USD112 million, USD32 million, USD8 million, and USD103 million in Corporate taxes, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Customs duty, and Value Added Taxes (VAT) respectively to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). These are official figures of CEC’s contribution to the government.

In addition, a total of USD1.5 million was disbursed to the local authority in the form of council rates. With such a track record, one wonders why it is not in the best interest for the country that CEC stays afloat and continues to operate profitably. While ZESCO Limited is within its rights to advance the argument that it has the capacity to power the mines, it doesn’t explain how it will efficiently provide the forgone tax revenues or fill the tax revenue gap that will result in the evident that CEC ceases to operate after the expropriation of its assets.

CEC has also immensely contributed to the cash flow incomes and capital investments for a number of businesses and institutions, and the move by ZESCO to enter into a long term agreement with Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is regrettable because it jeopardizes the finance gap of these institutions.

Case in point: in the past five years, CEC has disbursed approximately USD22.9 million, USD25.7 million and USD52.1 million in dividends to ZCCM-IH, Pension Fund, and Companies. The disbursement of dividends to shareholders such as pension schemes has not only ensured that pension funds continue to invest in capital projects around the country but also guaranteed the sustained payout of pensions to an enlarged set of beneficiaries. Moreover, CEC has massively contributed to Zambia’s development agenda through its disbursements to ZCCM-IH. At the micro level, CEC has disbursed an approximate total of USD7.5 million to over 4, 400 individual shareholders and thus supplementing government’s efforts of improving household incomes.

All the aforementioned benefits associated with the existence of CEC are at the brink of extinction, and potentially drift into the abyss if a new beneficial power supply agreement is not reached. As such, it is an optical illusion to think that the expropriation of CEC’s assets will not affect CEC’s massive contribution to tax revenues and the cash flow incomes of shareholders, the majority of whom are indigenous Zambians.

It is important that the CEC-ZESCO standoff is maturely handled and an amicable solution is reached. Despite the many documented positive contributions of CEC, one would expect ZESCO Limited to immediately strike a new beneficial deal with CEC. Besides, it is public knowledge that the foreign owned mines have ripped off the Zambian economy through capital flight and tax avoidance, yet ZESCO chooses to side with a mining company that will eventually be sold to a foreign entity, at the expense of CEC’s financial stability and maximum tax revenue collections for the national coffers. We should not kill local investment this way. The ongoing constructive nationalisation of CEC should be halted because it has the potential to adversely undermine the promotion of local investment, especially when one considers the State’s previous decisions to fatally kneel on the necks of other local companies like The Post newspapers and Prime TV.

Expropriations that are selfishly and hurriedly implemented are likely to disadvantage ordinary shareholders, who stand to lose out due to the loss of market value as has been the case for CEC. Moreover, the apparent nationalization of CEC’s power infrastructure will dangerously affect local investors’ appetite to invest in Zambia’s capital market, and subsequently reduce the liquidity levels that local listed companies can tap into for expansion purposes.

To this end, the move by ZESCO to expropriate CEC’s assets has the potential to negatively affect the growth of the Lusaka Stock Market and create unnecessary bottlenecks associated with the lack of capital injections as a result of the loss of investor confidence. Although ZESCO Limited can potentially buy off the stocks in the event that CEC is delisted on the Lusaka Stock Exchange, such a move would further reduce its liquidity levels and deny the sector the much needed investment. Therefore, stock buybacks may have dire consequences and drain ZESCO’s treasury coffers, undercut essential investment, considerably weaken ZESCO’s credit position and affect its ability to efficiently support the energy sector.

It is also disturbing that positive externalities such as social investments in education and primary healthcare that associated with CEC are on the verge of being wiped out. By all indications, CEC has positively supplemented governments efforts and one wonders how this imminent vacuum will be filled by ZESCO’s move to expropriate CEC’s assets. ZESCO’s shortsightedness will surely choke CEC’s ability to operate profitably, and in the long term adversely affect Zambia’s tax revenues, cash flow incomes of shareholders and the growth of the capital market, all of which will combine to stifle Zambia’s economic prosperity. As an adult in the energy sector, ZESCO should rise above its narrow, non-commercial and non-investment related interests and put the country first by returning to the negotiating table for a new beneficial power supply agreement that not only benefits ZESCO but also ensures that CEC retains its position as a buoyant and successful indigenous majority owned Zambian company. Hello ZESCO; hello government, is anyone listening? Over to you…

Short Bio:

Maka Bunda Tounkara, a Rhodes Scholar and an Oxford graduate, is a lecturer at the University of Zambia in the Department of Economics. He is interested in, but not restricted to, the economic transformation and emancipation of Zambia. In his spare time, Maka enjoys listening to conscious and mind provoking music as well as watching football