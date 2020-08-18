Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama has advised the Central Bank to maintain the monetary policy rate as the market is still adjusting to the downward modification which was made in May. In an interview, Kanyama said adjusting the policy rate would be a huge risk on inflation. “I would say they should maintain the policy rate where it is right now for the simple reason that it was just adjusted recently in May and companies, organisations, including commercial banks are still responding to that policy rate. So it hasn’t stabilised yet. There...