FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says bondholders’ refusal to accept suspension of Eurobond interest debt repayment has put question marks in the 2021 budget. And Magande says without clinching an IMF bailout package, no lenders will want to deal with Zambia. Meanwhile, Magande has insisted that government should call for a national meeting to discuss how the debt will be paid back. On Wednesday, the Zambia External Bondholder Committee said its members were unable to provide a positive response to the Zambian government’s Consent Solicitation request to suspend Eurobond interest...



