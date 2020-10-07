A COMBINED team of officers from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Police have impounded 23 trucks laden with smuggled maize which were destined for Zimbabwe. In a statement, ZRA commissioner customs Sydney Chibbabbuka stated that the trucks were impounded after an operation in Lusaka, Kafue and Chirundu which led to the interception and seizure of various 30 ton trucks laden with maize going to Zimbabwe. “A combined team of officers from the Zambia Revenue Authority, Zambia National Service and Zambia Police have impounded 23...



