ZAMBIA’s total external debt stock has drastically increased to hit a total of US $27.3 billion as at end-December, 2019, mainly consisting of public and publicly-guaranteed debt of over US $11 billion, according to the World Bank. And Zambia’s Gross National Income (GNI) fell to just US $22.7 billion by the end of last year compared to US $26.6 billion in 2018 despite the principal repayments on the country’s external debt having nearly doubled over the corresponding period under review. According to the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2021 report,...



