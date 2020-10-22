The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized 3,830 litres of Cooking Oil worth K999,708.54 which was smuggled into the country by HITVIK trading limited. ZRA corporate communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda stated that the authority has since sealed off HITVIK trading area in Kafue for various suspected smuggling activities. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized 3,830 litres of Cooking Oil worth K999,708.54 smuggled into the country. ZRA has also sealed off HITVIK TRADING LIMITED warehouse situated at Sub 124, Farm 498A Shimabala in Kafue District for various suspected smuggling activities....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.