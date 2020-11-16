Ministry of finance permanent secretary Mukuli Chikuba speaks during International Monitory Fund (IMF) Sub-Saharan Regional Economic Outlook for 2017 at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 4, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE permanent secretary for budget and economic affairs Mukuli Chikuba says the ministry is in talks with the bondholders on the way forward following the country’s default on interest payment on Eurobonds. Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu last week disclosed that Zambia’s Eurobond holders, Friday, rejected government’s request for modifications and waivers and the deferment of interest payments due on each bond between October 14, 2020, to April 14, 2021, triggering and confirming a sovereign debt default. The bondholders’ rejection follows the Zambian government’s request for a suspension of debt...