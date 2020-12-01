Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says keeping the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at eight per cent, coupled with the country’s debt position, will push the annual rate of inflation higher and keep the kwacha weak. In an interview, Kanyama observed that keeping the MPR at eight per cent was increasing pressure on inflation and negatively affecting the exchange rate because the cost of essential commodities will continue rising on account of a weak kwacha and excessive debt servicing. “When the MPR was announced, not the recent MPR, the last one before Dr...