COMESA secretary general Chileshe Kapwepwe with European Union rpresentative to COMESA Ambassador Jacek Jankowski during the signing ceremony of the COMESA Institutional Capacity Building Programme in Lusaka on December 16, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to Zambia and COMESA Jack Jankowski says regional integration in African countries still faces the key challenge of reliance on external funding from developed countries. And COMESA secretary general Chileshe Kapwepwe says the Secretariat has the role in resource mobilisation in fostering gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in the region. Speaking during the signing ceremony of the COMESA Institute Capacity Building programme in Lusaka, Wednesday, Ambassador Jankowski observed that regional integration in African countries still faced key challenges of reliance on external funding from...