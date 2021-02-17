ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says government should show a tangible course of action towards attaining debt sustainability during the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks because this will determine the country’s success of securing the long-awaited bailout package. Government is currently in talks with the IMF on a possible Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme and is expected to end on March 3, 2021. In an interview, Kanyama observed that the country now had a great opportunity to finally get on an IMF-backed economic programme, but warned that there might not be...
Menu