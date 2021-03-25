Professor Oliver Saasa speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2nd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's Creation along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says Zambia still needs a debt management plan to help guide the path towards an International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic programme. In an interview, Prof Saasa said the presence of the debt management plan would provide comfort to the IMF as government continued its talks with the Fund. He said Zambia’s lack of a debt restructuring plan undermined the country’s ability to address its ongoing fiscal challenges and meeting the objectives of the recently-launched Economic Recovery Programme (ERP). “So, the challenge is that if there isn’t...