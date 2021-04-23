THE Bank of Zambia has purchased 282.79 kilogrammes of gold since December, 2020 at a cost of K345.6 million. In a statement, BoZ stated that 195.95 kilogrammes of gold was purchased from Kansanshi Copper Mining Plc at a cost of K241.8 million, while 86.84 kilogrammes was purchased from Zambia Gold company, a subsidiary of ZCCM-IH at a cost of K103.8 million. BoZ further stated that the bank plans to purchase about 25,200 ounces of London Good Delivery gold from Kansanshi Copper Mining Plc and 21,000 ounces of dore gold with...



