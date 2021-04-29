Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha says Zambia is unlikely to significantly benefit from the rise in copper prices because of the mechanisms in place. Copper prices have continued to surge, with prices on the London Metal Exchange hitting almost US$10,000 per tonne. Commenting on the development, Kawesha said Zambia would only benefit marginally over a short period of time but benefit significantly over a long period of time from the increase in prices. “The issue with copper is that it is usually under order. Long...