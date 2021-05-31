Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti addresses delegates at the controlling officer’s workshop at Cabinet Office in Lusaka on May 13, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IT is imperative that we pay attention to the macroeconomic framework because it will define the economic environment within which the eighth national development plan will be implemented says Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti. Speaking during a special meeting of the National Development Coordinating Committee (NDCC), on priority setting of the 8th National Development Plan, Friday In a speech read on his behalf by deputy secretary to the cabinet in charge of administration Patrick Kangwa, Dr Miti said there was need to make proposals that were realistic. “It...