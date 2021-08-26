FINANCIAL analyst Maambo Hamaundu says for the kwacha to continue on the path of appreciation, President Hakainde Hichilema needs to make certain decisions that will maintain the confidence which his election generated within the financial market. The kwacha has been on an upward trend against major convertible currencies and on Monday closed at K16.72 to a dollar according to the Bank of Zambia. In an interview, Hamaundu said maintaining the trend would depend on certain activities after the swearing-in of the President. He noted that because of the confidence in...



