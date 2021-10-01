ZAMBIA Statistics Agency (ZSA) data shows that the annual inflation rate for September 2021 decreased to 22.1 percent from 24.4 percent recorded in August 2021. Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate for September was recorded at -0.5 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points from 0.4 percent the previous month. Announcing Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of September, ZSA Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the decrease in the annual rate of inflation was mainly attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. “The annual inflation...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.