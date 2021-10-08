CONSUMER Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) Centre Director Dr Claudia Pollen says the persistent depreciation of the Kwacha signifies serious structural imbalances in the domestic economy. And Dr Pollen has disclosed that the youth unemployment rate increased from 44.3 percent in 2019 to 45.5 percent in 2020. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Dr Pollen said persistent depreciation of the Kwacha also meant that Zambia had faced relatively expensive imports from abroad. “Two key indicators of the macroeconomic stability of an economy are the inflation rate and the exchange rate. Other...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.