Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri at the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri has announced that beneficiaries under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) will begin to collect inputs on Monday, October 18. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Phiri revealed that the FISP audit was almost complete and that government was putting in place measures to ensure that malpractices on the programme were curtailed. “The government is putting in measures to ensure that malpractices are curtailed on the FISP programme and ensure that input delivery is equitable for all farmers across the country. In this regard, I would like...