ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says he does not expect any major changes in the 2022 budget because it was drafted under PF’s supervision. And Prof Saasa has advised government to find ways of taxing the informal sector by learning best practices from other countries. In an interview, Prof Saasa observed that rather than some final reengineering and tinkering, the 2022 budget was prepared under PF supervision. “I am not so sure how much consultation the new government has had but you remember this budget they are announcing, much of it,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.