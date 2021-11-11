Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu says dictating a Pay As You Earn (PAYE) threshold creates room for tax evasion because employers just decide to reduce salaries. And Hamududu has observed that those who pay tax are overburdened in Zambia. In an interview, Hamududu said a better revenue generation method for government would be to lower taxes and get everyone to pay. “The issue is that at national level, the Minister is losing out, at the same time we need money to provide services for the...