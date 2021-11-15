MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has revealed that some people under the PF administration were given about 50 mining licences each and they are not doing any mining activities. Speaking in Parliament, Friday, Kabuswe said the politicisation in the issuance of mining licences had negatively affected the mining sector. “When I hear the question about licensing, I don’t know whether we had a Ministry in the previous regime, because the confusion that we found, the way they were grabbing licences and giving licences. We have characters who have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.