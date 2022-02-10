DANGOTE Cement Director Lynda Mataka has announced that the company has awarded a K1,000 salary increment across the board for unionised contract workers.

And Mataka says in collaboration with CBU, Dangote Cement has set up a graduate engineering trainee programme.

In a statement, Wednesday, Mataka said the salary increment followed weeks of fruitful negotiations between Dangote’s principal labour contractors Silondwa Engineering, the Mine Union Workers of Zambia (MUZ), and the Mine Contractors, Factory and Allied Workers Union (MCFAWU).

“Management is pleased to announce that Dangote Cement has awarded a K1,000 salary increment across its board for its unionised contract workers. This development follows weeks of protracted but fruitful negotiations between Dangote’s principal labour contractors Silondwa Engineering, the Mine Union Workers of Zambia (MUZ), and the Mine Contractors, Factory and Allied Workers Union (MCFAWU),” she said

“The joint collective bargaining salary increase talks which commenced in November 2021 and were finally agreed and signed on 28th January 2022 by the parties, are effected from 1st January 2022. They affect all 486 unionized employees at the Masaiti plant in Ndola. Other conditions of service which have not been amended remain in force as contained in the current contracts of employment. Dangote Cement has taken this mutually agreed decision before the full course of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement elapses in line with its listening ear policy.”

Mataka further revealed that there was a substantive revision in the salaries of the 178 non-unionized workers.

“Dangote Cement also takes the pleasure to announce a substantive revision in the salaries of its 178 non-unionized employees with immediate effect. This category includes 28 junior employees, 108 senior managers and 42 management staff. The decision to revise the salaries of this category of employees has been made to help to mitigate economic hardship caused by high inflation. Management has since announced the new salary scales in the affected categories,” she stated.

“Management would in this regard like to thank the Government through the Ministry of Labour for the timely guidance and counsel during the negotiations. Dangote Cement would also like to state that it will adhere and conform to Zambian Labour Laws which are clear and seek to render mutual fairness and common ground between the investor and the workforce for enhanced productivity.”

And Mataka said the company, in collaboration with CBU, had set up a graduate engineering trainee programme which taps talent from institutions of higher learning for future employment.

“As part of the Dangote group vision for Zambia, the firm also wishes to restate its commitment to the Zambianisation policy and is therefore proud to announce that management recently employed a fresh batch of 15 engineers from the Copperbelt University. Dangote Cement in collaboration with CBU has set up a graduate engineering trainee programme which taps talent from institutions of higher learning for future employment and training with Dangote Cement. The programme will eventually target university and college students from other learning institutions that are either in their final of study or have just graduated at Bachelor degree level,” said Mataka.