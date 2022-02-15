MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia is still “broke” and the reason why government is able to do whatever little it can is because many creditors have allowed default. And Dr Musokotwane says discussions on how Zambia’s debt can be restructured will soon commence between government and creditors, through the IMF. In an interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said the country was still very broke. “People don’t believe it but the point is that this country is very broke. The only reason why we are able…...



