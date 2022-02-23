Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprise Elias Mubanga has encouraged SMEs to get involved in food processing, in order to curtail the trend of food wastage, especially seasonal fruits. And Mubanga has called on anyone with innovations to engage his ministry even though they are unable to generate business proposals. In an interview, Mubanga noted that most local fruits usually went to waste. “We are very serious on that, even going to the extent of our wild fruits like Masuku because there is also a period when our natural resources…...