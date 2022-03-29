MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will soon issue an SI which will restrict the number of active mining rights one can hold at a given time, revealing that some people are owning more than 50 licenses. Addressing the media, Monday, Kabuswe said initial audit findings had confirmed that some companies owned many mining rights using either a single, or multiple companies with the same beneficial owners. “We called you colleagues to give an update on the moratorium placed on the issuance or renewal of mining rights…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.