ZCCM-IH chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata flanked by former Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga addresses journalists in Lusaka on December 26, 2019 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc has announced that its CEO, Mabvuto Chipata, has separated from employment effective March 30, 2022. In a statement, Wednesday, company secretary Chabby Chabala said the separation was by mutual consent, and that Tisa Chama had been appointed to act for administrative convenience up to the time a CEO is appointed. “In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listings Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”), the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) hereby announces…...