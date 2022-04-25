Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri at the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says the government hopes United Capital Fertiliser will complete its plant this year in order to cushion the price of the commodity. And Mtolo says government is delighted that the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia has confirmed its participation in the production of fertiliser this coming farming season. United Capital Fertiliser Company Zambia Limited, a company under Wonderful Group of Companies is constructing a fertiliser plant at an estimated cost of US$308 million which is expected to create over 1,100 jobs. In an interview, Phiri said the…...