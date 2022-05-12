GOVERNMENT says it is undertaking inspections to verify that each applicant has timber before an export permit is issued to them to avoid a trend where individuals would acquire permits without having the commodity. In a statement, Wednesday, Ministry of Green Economy and Environment permanent secretary John Msimuko said the measure would also enable the forestry department to establish the source of the timber and ascertain that it was legally harvested. “I am pleased to inform the nation that the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment through the forestry department…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.