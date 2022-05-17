THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection says the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka in the month of April 2022 stood at K9,326.41, showing a decrease of K85.13 from the K9,411.50 recorded in March 2022. In a statement, Monday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programmes Manager Chama Mundia attributed the decrease in the April Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) to a decrease in the prices of some food items. “The cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka as measured by the Jesuit…...
