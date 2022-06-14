MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Lazard Freres, an advisory board which was contracted by PF to help restructure Zambia’s debt, is still active and some of the milestones achieved so far can be attributed to them. Recently, economist Trevor Hambayi challenged government to update the nation on what Lazard Freres had done so far to help the country in its debt restructuring process. And responding to this in an interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said there had been team work to get to where things stood…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.