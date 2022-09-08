MINISTRY of Finance permanent secretary for budget Mukuli Chikuba says government won’t repay the Eurobond which is due this month because it intends to restructure it. And Ministry of Finance director for Economic Management Mulele Mulele says the IMF programme will be reviewed every six months to ensure that all objectives set for a specific period are met. Addressing journalists at a media engagement on the Zambia – IMF Advocacy, Wednesday, Chikuba said government would skip the Eurobond payment this month just as it had not been servicing other loans in the last few months. “We are restructuring the Eurobond, and the creditors have to understand. It’s 750. Like I mentioned, it’s part of the 8.4 billion, it is not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.