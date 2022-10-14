THE cost of living for a family of five living in Lusaka has reduced by K227.48 for the month of September 2022, according to the JCTR Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket. And UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has bragged that this is how an economy is run, further hoping that by 2023, the ruling party will be able to get some appreciation for bringing some stability. But the PF says the reduction is nothing but just figures because it doesn’t reflect the situation in many households. In a statement, Thursday, JCTR programmes manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the reduction in the food basket to reduced prices of items like fruits, fresh milk, chicken and charcoal. “The cost of living for a family…...



