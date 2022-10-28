MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala says Chama district is experiencing occasional power supply outages because of its dependence on power imports from ESCOM of Malawi. And Kapala says ZESCO is undertaking the Chipata-Lundazi-Chama transmission project at a total cost of $97 million to connect Chama and Lundazi to the national grid. Presenting a ministerial statement on the intermittent electricity supply in Chama district in Parliament, Wednesday, Kapala said the occurrence was inevitable as the district depended on power imports. “I wish to thank you for according me this opportunity to present a ministerial statement on the intermittent electricity supply in Chama district that is affecting the smooth operations of the hospital, water supply installations, and the daily execution of economic…...



