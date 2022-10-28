MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala says government is in a hurry to actualise the Zambia-Angola oil deal but notes that government-to-government negotiations take a bit of time because of diplomatic channels. In June this year, Kapala said the Angola-Zambia Oil Pipeline (AZOP) Project which was expected to be commissioned in a few years’ time will help reduce the cost of landed petroleum products in Zambia. In a statement, Kapala said he hosted stakeholders of the project at his office where they discussed plans to speed up implementation. And in an interview, Thursday, Kapala said a technical team had been sent to Angola to conduct some assessments on fuel pricing and logistics which shall be presented to Cabinet for approval. “Angola…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.