ENERGY Regulation Board chairperson Reynolds Bowa says the monthly fuel pump price reviews are working very well for everyone, including government and oil marketing companies. In an interview, Bowa said it wasn’t possible at the moment to extend the period for reviewing pump prices due to unstable international oil prices. “Well, as ERB we think it is working very well. In terms of the general population of the country, obviously, they would prefer certainty, they would prefer a situation where the fuel price is set, and is fixed and everybody knows what it is going to be for a long, long time. But the reality in the world which we are living in today does not allow for that. As…...



