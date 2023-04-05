DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says his ministry cannot shoot those involved in maize and mealie-meal smuggling, but has lamented that it is hard to curtail the vice. Last week Friday Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri revealed that government had put up measures to mitigate the risk of high mealie-meal prices. In an interview, Tuesday, Lufuma said smugglers were transporting mealie-meal in smaller quantities and then stocking and loading it into trucks elsewhere, which was making it difficult to clamp down on them. “We have just increased boots on the ground, that’s all we can do; we can’t shoot people. We just increased boots on the ground, that’s all. And we intensified patrols, you know they are using small, little parts to smuggle…...



