THE Poultry Association of Zambia (PAZ) has refuted media reports that there is a shortage of chicken feed commonly referred to as gaga on the market, saying it’s only in limited supply due to the maize crisis. And PAZ Executive Manager Dominic Chanda has encouraged people in the poultry business to focus on commercial feed, saying although gaga is cheaper, it has no nutrients. In an interview, Tuesday, Chanda said although there was currently a limited supply of gaga, commercial feed was available everywhere. “There is availability of feed, the only thing that is there which is a challenge is number three meal which is gaga. Feed is there, commercial feed is available. Everywhere you can go, you will be…...



