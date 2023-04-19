THE Board of Directors of Radio Phoenix Limited (RPL) says it is saddened with the death of its station’s Managing Director Muzaza Musulwe who passed away on Tuesday April 18, 2023. And RPL Board Chairperson Dr Roger Chongwe says Musulwe was a vital member of the station. According to a statement from the board, Wednesday, Musulwe suffered a medical episode on Saturday April 15 and was admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital. It said his condition suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday afternoon, and he passed on around 21:00 hours. “The Board of Directors of Radio Phoenix (1996) Limited (RPL) are sad to announce that the station’s Managing Director Mr Muzaza Musulwe passed away in hospital on Tuesday 18 April. Mr Musulwe…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.