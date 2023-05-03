Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa gives a presentation during the public symposium for the 2023 budget on Monday, October 3, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has revealed that in the first quarter of 2023, the country’s total revenues and grants collection amounted to K26.3 billion. And Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says the country might face a challenge on its budget if it doesn’t secure the $188 million IMF financing by the third quarter of this year. Speaking during the ministry’s Symposium on 1st Quarter, 2023 Budget and Economic Performance briefing, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said the total revenues and grants collection in the period under review was 2.6 percent above the targeted revenue collection for the quarter. “2023 first quarter budget performance – total revenues and grants collection amounted to K26.3 billion, 2.6 percent above the…...