ZAMBIA has urged African leaders to allocate resources to ensure the establishment and operationalisation of mortality surveillance on the continent. Minister of Health Silvia Masebo says mortality surveillance information such as who has died and why, is an essential component of health information systems and helps to reflect the changing disease patterns. Speaking at the Southern and Eastern Africa Joint Regional Meeting on Mortality Surveillance, Monday, Masebo said investment in operationalisation of mortality surveillance should include both human and financial resources. “Today, we have an increased risk of disease outbreaks, deaths and disasters across the continent and this justifies the urgent need to start actively implementing the Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance and advance efforts on mortality data in every…...



