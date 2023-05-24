SMALL and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Elias Mubanga says about 80,000 marketeers have benefited from the marketeer booster loans countrywide. In an interview, Mubanga said beneficiaries were also being helped with skills in order for them to understand how to utilise the empowerment funds. “For the marketeer booster loan, it’s a continued process that our women especially in the markets continue to receive this empowerment fund. As the President has said, we inherited a treasury which was empty but we are into resource mobilisation. As we mobilise more resources, we will be able to give more marketeers throughout the country. As I speak, we’re standing at about 70 to 80,000 marketeers who have benefited from the marketeer booster loan throughout…...



