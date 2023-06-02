THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has cautioned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Petroleum Retail dealers against deliberately holding back fuel sales, especially prior to price review announcements. In a statement, ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa said such practice was tantamount to hoarding and was an offence under clause 2.2 of the Conditions of the Licence to Retail Petroleum Products. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) would like to caution Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Petroleum Retail dealers against deliberately holding back sales of petroleum products especially the days leading up to the announcement of the monthly pricing review. This practice is tantamount to hoarding and is an offence under clause 2.2 of the Conditions of the Licence to Retail Petroleum…...



