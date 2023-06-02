TRANSPORT and Logistics Minster Frank Tayali says government has developed a National Civil Aviation Strategy in order to provide strategic direction in achieving sustainable growth in the sector. Tayali says effective implementation of the aviation strategy will provide an excellent avenue for the Zambian aviation sector to rise above its challenges. Speaking during the launch of the Aviation Strategy, Wednesday, Tayali said an effective and efficient regulatory framework would give the industry more flexibility to thrive and remain competitive globally. “I am confident that if effectively implemented, the strategy will provide an excellent avenue for the Zambian aviation sector to rise above its challenges and realise the dream of becoming an aviation hub in the SADC region and beyond. Key…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.