Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Secretary to the Treasury has devolved the responsibility of clearing CDF related contracts to Directors of Finance at the local authorities. According to a statement issued by the office of the Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Friday, the measure was aimed at speeding up the implementation of developmental projects. “Following the issuance of Treasury and Financial Management Circular No. 7 of 2022, which devolved requirements for contracts to be cleared by Directors of Finance in respective Ministries and Provinces, in line with the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018, section 4(3), it has become necessary to refine operations. The Secretary to the Treasury has devolved the responsibility of clearing CDF related contracts…...