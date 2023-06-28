THE Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) says it has seized 17 bales of used undergarments from a trader along Freedom Way in Lusaka valued at K68,000. ZCSA says used undergarments might potentially carry Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) if the previous owner had an infection and the garments were not properly cleaned. In a statement, Wednesday, ZCSA Head of Communications Brian Hatyoka said the undergarments were seized on Tuesday after investigations following an advert on a named Facebook page in which the owner invited the public to buy used undergarments from her. “The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) has seized 17 bales of used undergarments from a trader along Freedom way in Lusaka valued at a total cost of K68,000.The Agency…...



