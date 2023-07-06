THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) says MultiChoice Zambia’s frequent price hikes do not make sense and they are unhealthy. In a statement, Wednesday, MultiChoice announced upward adjustment prices on its DStv and Gotv packages ranging from K5 to K20, effective August 1st, 2023. “MultiChoice implements price adjustments on some of their DStv and GOtv packages. Please note that MultiChoice will implement a price adjustment on some DStv packages effective August 1st, 2023 as below: DStv Bouquets, Compact Plus old 750, difference 20, new 770. Compact old 500, difference 20, new 520. Family old 325, difference 20, new 345. Access old 180, difference 10, new 190. All prices are inclusive of K5 TV levy. New price schedules on some GOtv packages…...



